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Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Two changes in Al-Alami's line-up: Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr against Al-Ettifaq

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Nassr FC
Al-Ettifaq
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Al-Nassr's technical staff, led by Australian Ange Postecoglou, have named their starting line-up to face Al-Ettifaq this evening in the third round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

Postecoglou has made a handful of tweaks to the side that started the previous game against Al-Riyadh.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to lead the attack from the off, partnering Sammy Costa. Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Abdullah Al-Hamdan both drop out of the starting eleven.

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Al-Nassr's line-up for the match against Al-Ettifaq was as follows: 

Goalkeeper: Bento.

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR

Defence: Nawaf Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Inigo Martinez, Salem Al-Najdi.

Midfield: Angelo Gabriel, Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix.

Attack: Sammy Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane.




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