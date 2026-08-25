Al-Nassr's technical staff, led by Australian Ange Postecoglou, have named their starting line-up to face Al-Ettifaq this evening in the third round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

Postecoglou has made a handful of tweaks to the side that started the previous game against Al-Riyadh.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to lead the attack from the off, partnering Sammy Costa. Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Abdullah Al-Hamdan both drop out of the starting eleven.

Al-Nassr's line-up for the match against Al-Ettifaq was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Bento.

Defence: Nawaf Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Inigo Martinez, Salem Al-Najdi.

Midfield: Angelo Gabriel, Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix.

Attack: Sammy Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane.











