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Real Madrid contacted Bayern Munich twice in the summer to discuss Olise.

Rumours linking Michael Olise with Real Madrid swirled in the summer, and Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has now revealed two calls from the Spanish club. A potential move for the Bayern superstar was one of the biggest talking points during the 2026 World Cup. Eberl confirmed that Real Madrid called twice about Olise.

"Real Madrid called twice to assure us there had been no contact and there is none now," Eberl said at a fan club meeting over the weekend. Real Madrid even issued a public statement saying they would definitely not sign Olise in the summer of 2026.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer also confirmed a few days ago that he had discussed Olise with his Real Madrid counterpart, Florentino Perez, who had likewise " assured me that Real Madrid have never spoken to him or his agent. "

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During the most recent transfer window, rumours repeatedly surfaced that Real Madrid were trying to sign Olise. Perez then promised fans a major signing in the mould of Cristiano Ronaldo during his presidential election campaign. Several outlets reported that he meant the 24-year-old Bayern player.

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Sports newspaper L'Equipe also recently reported that Olise's international team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Ibrahima Konate have been actively "working on" the Bayern star to persuade him to move to Real Madrid.

Olise's Bayern contract runs until 2029. An early departure is not currently on the agenda. Bayern's bosses have also recently reiterated that they will meet the Frenchman's representatives in due course to discuss an extension.