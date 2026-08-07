The parliamentary deputy Mustafa Sarigul has praised the deal that took Egyptian star Mohamed Salah to Trabzonspor, hailing it as a great achievement for Turkish football.

The Egypt captain signed a two-season contract with the Turkish club until the summer of 2028. He then walked out wearing the number 10 shirt alongside club president Ertugrul Dogan, in an unveiling ceremony that gripped the global sports scene.

A member of the Turkish parliament for the Erzincan constituency representing the New Change party, Sarigul said in an official statement that sports clubs form a fundamental pillar in the development of cities. They add economic and social value, unite people and strengthen solidarity, he argued, holding up Trabzonspor as a model to follow.

Landing a global star of Salah's calibre, he added, is a great achievement. The deal will add a great deal to the club and to Turkish football as a whole and help raise its level. Salah, he noted, will be a role model for young players and help new stars emerge.

The deal will inject great vitality and excitement into the Turkish league this season, Sarigul confirmed. He offered his congratulations to Dogan, the members of the board and everyone who helped get the signing over the line, wishing them good fortune and success.