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Spezia Calcio v UC Sampdoria - Coppa ItaliaGetty Images Sport
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Turati’s Spezia fly high, eight points clear of Ravenna: is Serie C Group B already decided?

Spezia

Marco Turati's Spezia also won away at second-placed Ravenna in Serie C Group B, moving eight points clear of the Romagnoli. Kaleb Jimenez scored the winner. The attacking midfielder arrived from Catania in the summer and is the latest successful signing by technical director Guido Angelozzi, who has assembled a squad almost beyond the reach of the rest of the division. The Ligurians are flying. Less than a quarter of the way through the season, they already hold a huge lead over former coach Mandorlini and Reggiana, who lost 1-0 at the Giglio.


Record-breaking figures: Before the trip to Romagna, the Eagles' manager had predicted Jimenez's improvement: "He is training very well at the moment and improving rapidly." Jimenez joins an already top-class attack, with captain Mazzocchi, Zilli and Limonelli completing a forward line that has scored 18 goals, while the team have conceded just four.


Nine wins, one draw and no defeats in ten matches: Spezia threaten to settle matters in Serie C Group B early, with Ravenna and Reggiana, who looked the most credible challengers, already beaten on their own grounds.

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