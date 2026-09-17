Cologne star Ellyes Skhiri has called time on his international career with Tunisia.

Skhiri broke the news on his Instagram account: "The moment has come for me to announce the end of my international career."

"Wearing this shirt and representing my homeland was a source of immense pride and honour," he added. "The emotions, the moments of participation, and all these memories will remain engraved in my mind."

Four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and three World Cups made up a career the midfielder holds dear. "The opportunity to represent Tunisia in the biggest footballing competitions, through taking part in four editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and three World Cups, is a great privilege that will adorn my career forever," he continued.

The highs came with plenty of lows. "We experienced great victories and moments of joy together, but we also experienced harsh defeats and disappointments that will remain the most painful and difficult moments in my sporting career," Skhiri noted.

He signed off with a message to those he leaves behind: "My dedication, my loyalty, and my respect throughout these years have been boundless towards our Tunisia national team. I wish all my team-mates, the technical staff, and the members of the Tunisian Federation the best in the future, and that they all achieve great victories, to bring the joy and pride that the Tunisian people deserve."

The Tunisian Federation replied in kind on Instagram: "Thank you, Ellyes Skhiri, for everything. Eleven years of loyalty, sacrifice and pride for the national flag. The Eagle of Tunisia forever."

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