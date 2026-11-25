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The next transfer window is approaching, and speculation about possible departures from Stuttgart is already mounting. The club need to generate income, leaving them caught between their finances and the strength of their squad.

Stuttgart have gone from relegation candidates to European regulars, from fearing for their survival to winning the cup. A once faceless side now boasts a squad packed with (German) internationals. Few Bundesliga clubs have enjoyed a rise like it in recent years.

Yet the supervisory board have spent years tempering the excitement, with the finances always in view. Money matters to every club, at least in Germany. At Stuttgart, though, speculation about selling key players to meet the board's transfer-income demands has almost become a tradition. It happened last summer and has returned in the weeks before the winter window opens. The situation has not escaped Uli Hoeneß's notice .

Jamie Leweling, Bilal El Khannouss and Angelo Stiller, whose place is reportedly no longer beyond question , are being touted as candidates for sale. Ramon Hendriks and Jürgen Klopp favourite Finn Jeltsch are also attracting interest. Losing any of them, whether by choice or necessity, would deal a significant blow to the squad. Why would Stuttgart risk it?

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After all, Stuttgart received a huge sum for Nick Woltemade just over a year ago, reached the DFB Cup final again and qualified for the lucrative Champions League. Surely all that money cannot have vanished? It is not quite that simple.

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Building their own empire: Stuttgart have big plans

The Swabian stereotype of watching every penny does not explain it either. The supervisory board's target of generating transfer income in the mid-tens of millions of euros reflects several financial demands.

Despite strong figures for the 2025 financial year (more than €80 million in additional revenue and around €7 million more profit than in 2024), Stuttgart need money for infrastructure projects. It emerged in August that the club headquarters on Mercedesstraße could undergo a complete renovation or even be rebuilt from scratch. Chief executive Alexander Wehrle also told the members' meeting that he wanted to buy the Carl-Benz-Center. The building sits between the MHP Arena and the Porsche Arena. Stuttgart currently rent space on the 20,000-square-metre site for, among other things, marketing, a club shop and the youth academy. They also plan a Stuttgart museum.

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According to Bild, that last project alone will cost €50 million. A bank loan would fund it, with savings on rent expected to cover the cost in the long term. Renovation of the club headquarters, which date from the 1980s, could then begin in 2029.

Stuttgart have another loan to repay. The renovation of the MHP Arena for Euro 2024 cost €130 million to €140 million, and repayments will continue until 2034.

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Stuttgart want greater independence and their own empire in Bad Cannstatt. At that members' meeting, Wehrle even ended his speech with a joke: "Perhaps one day we'll manage to build an even bigger stadium here in Neckarpark."

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A huge task! Stuttgart face a wave of departures

Stuttgart must also make up the considerable net transfer spend from the summer. A reported €55 million went on Dzenan Pejcinovic and Leo Sauer, who have yet to make an impact, and the permanent signing of El Khannouss after his loan spell. On paper, the club brought in around €38 million. But a significant portion never reached Stuttgart's account.

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Real Madrid received a substantial share of the roughly €22 million to €23 million fee for Chema Andres, which formed part of that €38 million, thanks to a sell-on clause. No one disclosed the precise figure, and reports differ considerably. Some put it at half the fee (€11 million), others at €7 million. The departure is also reportedly causing discontent within the club because it came so close to the transfer window closing that Stuttgart could not sign a replacement.

Meanwhile, El Khannouss, Stiller and Leweling turned down lucrative offers in the summer. Each deal would have brought in around €40 million and covered the investment in one fell swoop.

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The team's rise has also pushed up the player budget. According to kicker, it has grown from €105 million to €163 million in three years. Expensive new signings and contract extensions for key players have driven up wages. Captain Deniz Undav, for example, became the highest-paid player in the club's history on €5.5 million plus bonuses and a signing-on fee .

By next season at the latest, Stuttgart will have to decide who else should move up the wage scale. A year later, they face the prospect of a radical overhaul . As many as 15 (!) contracts expire, including those of current regulars Maximilian Mittelstädt, Jeff Chabot, Chris Führich and Josha Vagnoman, as well as Stiller, Demirovic and Hendriks. Young talent Yannik Spalt's deal expires too. Stuttgart need to settle most of those futures by the summer, their last chance to collect fees for the players. Otherwise, they risk a string of free departures. Fabian Wohlgemuth and Christian Gentner face an enormous task.

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Stuttgart have been in talks with Hendriks for some time . The 25-year-old reportedly wants a substantial pay rise and a release clause, though most of the supervisory board no longer want to grant such clauses. Recent deals have left their mark. Waldemar Anton (€22.5 million) and Serhou Guirassy (€18.5 million) both joined Borussia Dortmund for comparatively modest fees because of their clauses. Hiroki Ito joined Bayern Munich for €23.5 million. Only two players in the current squad, Stiller (€37 million) and El Khannouss (€75 million), still have such an exit option. According to Sport Bild, Führich's recently expired.

Sebastian Hoeneß could erupt: Stuttgart face an almost impossible problem

Stuttgart could probably demand even more for potential sale candidates this winter. Losing a player mid-season would hurt, strengthening the club's negotiating position. It would also anger coach Sebastian Hoeneß, who does not want to lose any key players.

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After Woltemade's departure, a visibly annoyed Hoeneß publicly criticised the squad planning and promptly called for signings . "Of course there is a financial situation," he said, adding that it was also "normal" for "tension" to arise. "But the sporting responsibility lies with the coach." His stance has not changed. The same transfer-balance problem will return after the season, raising the prospect of further friction.

Departures could also threaten Stuttgart's sporting ambitions and the income that comes with them. Progressing in the Champions League would bring in between €10 million and €20 million, a realistic prospect after seven points from four games. Their last two, potentially decisive league-phase matches against Club Brugge and PSV Eindhoven come after the turn of the year, by which time the transfer window will have opened.

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Qualifying for the Champions League again in the new year would strengthen Stuttgart's position in upcoming or ongoing contract talks with Hendriks and others. After an inconsistent start to the season, though, qualification is far from certain, even if 10 matchdays is still a little early to make predictions.

Stuttgart are caught in a trap: selling players would ease the financial pressure but weaken the squad. Keeping them poses an almost impossible problem for those in charge, with tensions with Hoeneß looming. His contract also expires in 2028.

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Stuttgart face a wave of departures: The expiring contracts

Player Position Contract expires Stefan Drljaca Goalkeeper 30 June 2027 Dan-Axel Zagadou Centre-back 30 June 2027 Fabian Bredlow Goalkeeper 30 June 2028 Marius Funk Goalkeeper 30 June 2028 Ameen Al-Dakhil Centre-back 30 June 2028 Ramon Hendriks Centre-back 30 June 2028 Jeff Chabot Centre-back 30 June 2028 Josha Vagnoman Right-back 30 June 2028 Leonidas Stergiou Right-back 30 June 2028 Maximilian Mittelstädt Left-back 30 June 2028 Angelo Stiller Midfielder 30 June 2028 Atakan Karazor Midfielder 30 June 2028 Jarzinho Malanga Midfielder 30 June 2028 Nikolas Nartey Midfielder 30 June 2028 Yanik Spalt Midfielder 30 June 2028 Chris Führich Midfielder 30 June 2028 Ermedin Demirovic Striker 30 June 2028