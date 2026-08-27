Trepy was discharged from hospital today: Cagliari statement

Yael Trepy was discharged this afternoon from Sassari University Hospital. The young Cagliari player leaves hospital in good clinical condition after treatment following the serious episode that made it necessary to admit him to the Emergency-Urgency Intensive Care Unit at Santissima Annunziata Hospital.

Once the most critical phase had passed and his respiratory condition had progressively improved, Trepy moved from Intensive Care to the Clinical and Interventional Pulmonology department at the university clinics on Viale San Pietro, where he continued his treatment and recovery until today’s discharge.

"The patient is being discharged today in overall good clinical condition, after a clinical course that showed a progressive and significant recovery," said Professor Pietro Pirina, director of Clinical and Interventional Pulmonology at Sassari University Hospital. "The tests carried out during his stay showed an improving picture and made it possible to plan the discharge with confidence."

"Yael’s discharge is news that makes us particularly happy," said the general director of Sassari University Hospital, Serafinangelo Ponti, "and it represents the concluding moment of a journey that saw many professionals working together. From emergency assistance in the local area to care in Intensive Care, through to Pulmonology and all the services that contributed to the diagnosis, treatment and recovery of the patient: this story demonstrates the value of a healthcare network that was able to respond with expertise, promptness and full integration."

"If in recent days someone has spoken of a miracle," Ponti continued, "we prefer to speak of the work of a system that functioned. Behind this result there are people, professionalism and great teamwork. It is an opportunity to reaffirm the value of our public health service, which every day deals with complex situations, often away from the spotlight. We send Yael our best wishes for a full return to his everyday life and, of course, to his sporting career."

Smiling, the player greeted the ward staff, the general director and the health director. Today’s discharge brings Trepy’s stay at Sassari University Hospital to an end after he arrived in a critical condition and then improved enough to move beyond the hospital phase.