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Arsenal FC v Como Calcio - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Transfer market secrets: will Barcelona sign Gyokeres and Lautaro?

Transfers
V. Gyoekeres
J. Alvarez
L. Martinez
Barcelona
Arsenal
Inter
LaLiga
Sweden
Argentina
Spain
England
Italy

Álvarez's replacement

A press report has revealed the truth about Barcelona's move to sign Viktor Gyokeres, the Arsenal striker, during the current summer transfer window.

Spanish programme "El Chiringuito" reported that Gyokeres could be Barcelona's new frontman if Barca fail to sign Julian Alvarez, the Atletico Madrid striker, this summer.

British newspaper "The Athletic" list Gyokeres among the names linked with Barcelona. The catch? Barca's management aren't sold on him.

Sources inside the club point to Inter striker Lautaro Martinez as a player they genuinely admire. Prising him away this summer, though, looks extremely difficult.

Giuseppe Marotta, Inter's chief executive, told DAZN Italia over the weekend: "Above all, Lautaro Martinez is our captain and embodies the current history of our club. And I can state very clearly that there is no chance whatsoever of him leaving."

For now, Flick and Deco are keeping their plans to bolster the attack under wraps, especially with the dream of signing Alvarez still alive inside the club.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

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