Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano says the Catalans have tabled a new €60 million offer to the Sky Blues.

Whether that improved bid will be enough to strike a deal with Man City remains unclear. Reports say the Premier League champions recently turned down €50 million for Rodri and are demanding €80 million for the key midfielder. Romano adds that the two clubs could still meet in the middle and settle on €70 million plus bonuses.

Spanish newspaper Marca recently reported on a planned meeting between sporting directors Deco (Barca) and Hugo Viana to discuss a potential agreement. Rodri, who is under contract in Manchester until 2027, has already decided on a move to Barcelona according to Catalan media and is said to have already given his word to coach Hansi Flick.

Not long ago, though, the signs pointed far more strongly towards a move to Real Madrid, who have been linked with the now 30-year-old 2024 Ballon d'Or winner for some time as they look to finally solve their problem in central midfield after the departures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Rodri turned down Real Madrid: do Barcelona have to let Frenkie de Jong leave?

Rodri, though, as his adviser Pablo Barquero recently made clear, has already turned down Los Blancos. It was a surprising call after he said in the spring that, despite his past with Atletico Madrid, he could imagine a move to Real. "The fact I played for Atletico does not stop me from playing for Real. There are other players who have taken that path," he said.

If Rodri does join Barca, it could also have consequences for Frenkie de Jong. Catalan newspaper Sport recently speculated that the Dutchman could lose his leading role in central midfield to the newly crowned Spanish world champion. In the most extreme scenario, Flick might not have any place for him at all.

De Jong was still an important player under Flick last season, but he has been struggling with knee problems since returning from the World Cup. Conservative treatment is reportedly not bringing the desired results. The latest examinations are said to have shown no improvement, which is why Barca are pushing for an operation.

To the club's frustration, de Jong is still said to be playing for time, even though the previously set deadline of around four weeks has long since passed. The 29-year-old is said to justify his alleged stubbornness by arguing that the period only applies from his return. Barca, however, believe the deadline started with the Oranje's elimination at the World Cup.