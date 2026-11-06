Trabzonspor record a shocking figure in the Conference League!

Is skill alone enough to win in Europe? The UEFA Europa Conference League figures delivered a harsh answer, exposing a shocking truth: Trabzonspor are among the teams that run the least in the competition, while their rivals cover several more kilometres every match.

Running distance statistics for the 2026-2027 UEFA Europa Conference League season place Trabzonspor well below their rivals, raising serious questions about the team's physical fitness.

33rd out of 36!

According to figures published by Football Data and reported by the Turkish website "61saat", Trabzonspor sit 33rd out of 36 teams, averaging 112.72 kilometres per match.

Just three teams trail them. Lincoln Red Imps occupy 34th with 112.00 kilometres, Aarhus come 35th with 110.88 kilometres, and Egnatia prop up the table in 36th with 110.85 kilometres.

Freiburg, who won 1-0 at Papara Park yesterday in the UEFA Europa Conference League, comfortably outrun them.

The German side rank eighth, averaging 121.04 kilometres per match.

That leaves a gap of 8.32 kilometres between the two teams per match in the competition. It amounts to the running of almost an entire player in a single game.

Who tops the list?

Sint-Truiden lead the way with 127.15 kilometres per match, with Mjällby second on 124.31 kilometres and Braga third on 122.86 kilometres.

Trabzonspor's low ranking is striking, yet total running distance alone does not reflect a team's physical performance or its fighting spirit on the pitch.

High-intensity running, sprint figures, players' off-the-ball movement and a team's style of play all matter when judging physical output.

Even so, the numbers that surfaced after the Freiburg match laid bare the difference in distance covered between the two sides. They also opened a debate: do Trabzonspor win despite running so little, or will it cost them dearly in the matches to come?