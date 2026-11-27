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In comments that have set the winter transfer window alight before it has even opened, Italian legend and Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro has revealed a big secret about the future of Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk. The Liverpool star has been the talk of newspapers around the world in recent days.

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Cannavaro, one of the greatest defenders the game has produced, didn't hold back. He revealed a private conversation with Van Dijk that could completely change where the Dutch star heads in the next stage of his career.

The Italian was blunt in his interview with Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport": "Virgil van Dijk told me he wants to play in Serie A one day. That's why I expect him to move to Milan."

That was enough to spark a flurry of speculation. Reports already insist that Van Dijk, 35, will leave Liverpool at the end of the season when his contract with the club expires.

Turkish outlet "61saat", meanwhile, claimed that Trabzonspor have made an offer for the veteran Dutch defender. The club want to continue the run of blockbuster signings that has put them in headlines around the world recently.

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Trabzonspor caused a huge stir by signing Mohamed Salah and Fabinho, and according to the outlet they hope those two stars' strong relationships with Van Dijk can help them bring another world-class player to the squad. It's a move that could completely transform the team.

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It won't be easy. Trabzonspor face a heavyweight Italian rival in Milan, and the giants are said to be very keen on the Dutch defender. They see him as the ideal man to strengthen their defence with vast experience and leadership.

Transfer rumours continue to dominate the headlines, but Cannavaro's comments have drawn particular attention. He knows Van Dijk well, and he understands the value of playing in Serie A, once the toughest league in the world for defenders.

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His remarks have pushed talk of the Dutch star's future back into the spotlight. All eyes are now on Van Dijk, who must choose between big offers from Turkey and Italy, and perhaps from other clubs who have yet to enter the picture.

For now, Trabzonspor's interest in Van Dijk remains under discussion, and the club have yet to issue an official statement on the transfer. All the signs, though, suggest they're deadly serious about signing the Dutch star.

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Will Van Dijk fulfil his dream of playing in Serie A and join Milan, as Cannavaro predicted? Or will he spring a surprise, accept Trabzonspor's offer and line up alongside his friends Salah and Fabinho in one of the strangest and most powerful football projects of recent years?

The coming days will reveal all. What's certain is that Van Dijk's name will remain the most talked-about in the transfer market. Cannavaro has opened a new chapter of debate, and it won't close easily until the Dutch star makes his final decision.