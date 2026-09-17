Trabzon's new coach: we do not need Salah alone

Turkish club Trabzonspor announced on Thursday the signing of German coach Thomas Reis, following the dismissal of Fatih Tekke due to poor results.

The Trabzonspor website published Reis's comments after he put pen to paper. "When you receive an offer from a big club like Trabzonspor, you accept it quickly without wasting much time. I could not turn down the project that Trabzonspor put to me," he said.

He added: "I also spoke with the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, and we had a conversation. Working with a player of his calibre is perhaps one of the finest things that can happen to any coach."

Salah alone won't be enough, though. "But we don't need Salah alone to win matches, we need all the players. We need all 11 of our players to work very well. And we will also ask him to help in defence from time to time," he affirmed.

"Of course, I will give Salah freedom in attack. If we can defend well, win the ball back quickly, and then get it to him without wearing him out with too much running, we will certainly benefit from his creativity and quality," he continued.

The German was struck by what he saw on the training ground. "When you actually watch Salah, and see how much he wants to help the team defensively, you realise how important this player is. He shows how much he wants to achieve success," he noted.

His philosophy leaves little room for talk. "I have always started my career with a mentality of few words and a lot of work. During my time at Samsunspor, there were periods in which we succeeded in executing transitions well, but that is just one option among the options we can use. You can benefit from many aspects," he stressed.

He concluded: "If you are afraid of playing a big match, you should not be here. This place is not right for you, and we must choose the players who will bring us victories. After the international break, we will have much more time to work. And I can promise you that we will work together to greatly improve our team's situation."

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