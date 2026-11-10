Tottenham and Newcastle plot moves for AC Milan defender Koni De Winter after impressive Serie A form under Ruben Amorim

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Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are closely monitoring AC Milan centre-back Koni De Winter as they look to bolster their defensive ranks in upcoming transfer windows. The 24-year-old Belgium international has caught the eye of several Premier League recruitment departments after cementing a starting spot at San Siro under head coach Ruben Amorim.

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English clubs scout Belgian defender

According to TEAMtalk, scouts from Tottenham and Newcastle have watched De Winter in recent weeks alongside domestic rivals Leeds United and Brentford. Although Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest, the report states that the Belgian is merely one name on a broader shortlist for those three heavyweights.

Comfortable operating on the right of a back three or in a central pair, he has impressed with his aerial strength and composure on the ball.

Tactical versatility impresses at Milan

After coming through the youth ranks at Juventus and gaining senior experience out on loan, the defender established himself in the Italian top flight during a permanent spell with Genoa. Those displays convinced the Rossoneri to bring him to San Siro in 2025, where he scored his maiden club goal during a solid debut campaign.

Now a full Belgium international, De Winter has built on that foundation to become a mainstay in Amorim's defensive structure across both Serie A and the Europa League. Blending physical presence with the technical ability to play out from the back, he has started 10 of his side's opening 11 league fixtures this term, keeping three clean sheets to help keep the club fourth in the standings and just four points adrift of leaders Lazio.

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Rossoneri hold strong negotiating position

Despite heightened competition for places in Lombardy, insiders indicate that the 24-year-old is happy with his regular playing time and is not pushing to leave San Siro. Having tied the former Genoa man down to a long-term contract running until 2030, club hierarchy view him as a core pillar of their future project and face no financial pressure to cash in.

Consequently, any English suitor hoping to prise him away from Italy would need to table a lucrative bid capable of tempting both the Serie A giants and the player himself.

Transfer windows test Italian resolve

While De Winter has publicly reiterated his commitment to Milan, the sheer scale of Premier League interest ensures he will remain a prominent target ahead of January and next summer. English recruitment chiefs face a tough task convincing the Belgian to walk away from a club that have shown clear faith in his development. In the meantime, the defender will focus on helping Amorim's fourth-placed side close the four-point gap to Serie A pace-setters Lazio after the international break.