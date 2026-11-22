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Boca Juniors beat Atlético Mineiro 2-0 to win the Copa Sudamericana on Saturday evening. But captain Leandro Paredes suddenly fainted during an interview after the final, causing widespread alarm.

Paredes started for Boca, who took an early lead. Santiago Ascacíbar opened the scoring after 16 minutes. Just after half-time, Miguel Merentiel made the game safe for the Argentinians.

Paredes came off after just under an hour. The midfielder had already felt dizzy during the first half, coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena said afterwards.

“He felt dizzy at the end of the first half, but started to feel better during the break.”

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Paredes eventually asked to be substituted. “In the second half, you could quickly see that he was struggling,” his coach said.

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After the match, Paredes appeared on camera for DSports. The Argentina international was talking to reporter Marcelo Benedetto about the cup final victory.

The captain then fainted without warning. Benedetto tried to catch the former AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain player as he fell. Footage briefly shows the 32-year-old lying on the ground.

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Paredes received immediate medical treatment, then underwent a precautionary examination in hospital. He was able to go home not long afterwards. He reassured his followers on Instagram.

“Thanks, everyone, for the messages. I was just a little dizzy because I spun around so many times in a row,” Paredes joked.

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The Copa Sudamericana final took place in Barranquilla, Colombia, where high temperatures and humidity made conditions difficult. That may have played a part in the Argentinian's symptoms.