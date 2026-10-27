Total humiliation for Arsenal in EFL Cup

Arsenal embarrassed themselves in the fourth round of the EFL Cup. The reigning league champions drew 1-1 with fourth-tier Fleetwood Town before losing 5-3 in the penalty shootout.

A much-changed Arsenal side fell behind after 21 minutes when Aaron Loupalo-Bi finished emphatically at the end of a fine Fleetwood Town move. The visitors had 75 per cent possession at one point but could not level before half-time.

Before his half-time substitution, Jurriën Timber went close with a header. Arsenal dominated after the break, as expected, and Viktor Gyökeres equalised after 50 minutes with a somewhat fortunate goal. A few minutes later, a Fleetwood defender cleared a Kai Havertz shot off the line.

Off the bench, Martin Ødegaard dictated play for Arsenal. Havertz shot narrowly wide from the Norwegian midfielder's pass. Late on, Max Dowman saw red for kicking a player who had tackled him.

Even with ten men, Arsenal came close to winning in normal time. Goalkeeper Jay Lynch denied Ben White, however, and Havertz headed wide. The game went to extra time at Highbury Stadium.

Fleetwood Town's players held their nerve in the penalty shootout, while Arsenal faltered. Bruno Guimarães was the only player to miss from the spot, ending Mikel Arteta's side's EFL Cup campaign early.