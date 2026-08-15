José Mourinho is imposing complete control over every sporting detail at Real Madrid. The Portuguese has become the primary decision-maker on transfer policy, the running of the youth sector and even the finer points of training sessions. Since returning to take charge of the technical side, everything at the club now passes through him.

The story, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS", goes back to last May and the end of the season, when Mourinho was the front-runner to take over the coaching of Real Madrid. Álvaro Arbeloa was still in place at the time.

Talks began without haste before later taking on an official character. In that initial phase the Portuguese made two fundamental requests: a say in transfer policy, and respect for the hierarchy within the sporting structure. Both have become clearly apparent. Three months on, the summary is simple. Everything passes through Mourinho.

This has been his basic working mechanism since his first days back. Mourinho listens, consults, compares and trusts the people around him.

His inner circle was chosen with great care, from his usual assistants to his own signings such as the new version of Sami Khedira. The newspaper quotes sources on the German: "He has returned as a leader."

Despite that, the final decision on execution remains in Mourinho's hands. Everyone notices it in daily life at the Valdebebas sports city.

Getting close to everyone is his key tool right now, even as he strictly clarifies the hierarchy.

He delegates tasks, but less than other coaches do. It is not a lack of trust. He wants everything under control and any situations that might cause instability kept at bay.

The coach's imprint went beyond a set of rules. He established a new system focused on nutrition, recovery from injuries, punctuality and group meals to strengthen team spirit. His reach extends even deeper.

In the administrative offices, the coach sent a technical report in late May outlining the type of players he wished to sign. He focused on technical characteristics rather than putting forward specific names.

Building the squad rested on one principle: alternatives in every position. The failure to complete the Rodri deal was a setback, yet the coach appreciates the effort made by the management.

Mourinho's influence showed clearly when he intervened in several decisions and was listened to, such as the renewal of Vinícius's contract and the retention of Thiago Pitarch in the squad.

His voice carries in the administrative offices, as he requested. The final decision logically comes from the senior management, applying the hierarchy in both directions.

Control extends to the academy too. "Let's see what Mourinho will say" has become one of the recurring phrases among the young players getting their chances right now.

He chooses the specific player he wants alongside him, based on his own study and the reports that reach him. He does not merely request a certain type to complete training sessions or squad lists. He asks for a particular player, especially after spending half the summer working with these young talents.

Training sessions are high intensity. "A lot of hard work" is the phrase doing the rounds among everyone.

Double sessions have become the main feature, all conducted under the supervision of the Italian Antonio Pintus as usual, alongside Antonio Díaz, the fitness coach who arrived with Mourinho.

Continuing to work with the Italian fitness coach bears Mourinho's coaching imprint. Yubis did not stay on, and Nuno Santos has become the new goalkeeping coach.

Pintus and Díaz turn the daily work into a training camp that drains the team's energy. The physical side dominates for now, but the tactical work is present too. These first months reflect the shape of the new Real Madrid, one in which almost everything passes through Mourinho.