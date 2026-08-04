Ferran Torres has thrown the ball back into Barcelona's court. The Spain international, 26, insists his future at the Camp Nou hinges on how badly the club want to keep him, and any talk of a new deal will depend on the interest they show.

The forward opened up on his situation during Barca's tour of the United States, in an interview with American sports outlet "Sportico".

Calm about where he stands and still under contract, Torres said: "Barcelona have to prove that they want me. They can come to negotiate, and in the end, everything will be discussed."

Reports have tied him to a host of major European clubs, Paris Saint-Germain chief among them. Torres reckons that kind of attention only works in his favour. "Every time these teams want you, it is a good thing," he said.

His priority, though, remains Barcelona. Torres pointed to his current deal as the thing that lets him face the future without worry. "I have a contract with Barcelona," he concluded. "It's true that in football you never know what might happen, but the good part is that since I have a contract, I can wait and make the decision myself."