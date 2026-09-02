Torino sign Ricardo Rodriguez: he was a free agent

Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has brought back Ricardo Rodriguez, a free agent after the end of his spell with Real Betis, to the Granata after the close of the transfer window to strengthen the left flank.





During his first spell, the Swiss player wore the Torino shirt for four seasons from 2020 to 2024, making 129 appearances in all competitions. The Swiss defender arrived after spells with Wolfsburg, AC Milan and PSV, signing a four-year contract.





His first season, 2020/21, was difficult both personally and for the team. Torino finished 17th in the league and only secured survival in the final rounds. Rodriguez played 16 Serie A matches and featured mainly as a left-back, while also finding space as a centre-back. He is now available again to Ignazio Abate.







