Amir Bouhamdi will remain at PSV until mid-2031, the Eindhoven club have officially announced. Journalist Mounir Boualin had already reported in mid-August that the 18-year-old forward would sign an extension.

"A lot has come my way in recent months, but I try to stay calm and, above all, keep working incredibly hard. I feel the trust from every part of the club and I try to repay that by making my mark," Bouhamdi said after signing the contracts at the Philips Stadion.

He added: "At the same time, I am fully aware that I still have a lot to learn and I am going to do everything I can over the coming years to get the maximum out of my potential. This contract extension is a wonderful milestone, which makes me enormously proud."

Technical director Earnest Stewart was particularly full of praise for Bouhamdi's character. "So far, Amir has been a source of inspiration for many youth players. He works hard, is open to feedback and remains calm under all the attention he is currently receiving. That is an important quality for a young player."

Stewart added: "We are happy that Amir is committing his future to PSV and have every confidence that he can continue to develop here. If Amir manages to stay so close to himself, remain patient and maintain the same attitude that has brought him this far, then there are still some wonderful steps ahead of him."

Meanwhile, club watcher Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad named several top clubs in mid-August that were tracking Bouhamdi. "FC Barcelona, Juventus, FC Paris... Those are the first three names on a lengthy list of clubs that showed interest in Bouhamdi to a greater or lesser extent."

On Sunday, Bouhamdi registered two assists against FC Utrecht as PSV ran out 6-1 winners. The forward has now played 169 minutes for the first team.