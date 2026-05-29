Why IPL 2026 Has Been a Breakthrough Season for Young Players

There is arguably no major sports league in the world which is currently being dominated by players under the age of 22.

Most notably, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has hit the most sixes in a single season by an Indian player in the IPL’s history.





With other sensations, including Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Aniket Verma, and Priyansh Arya, also performing at an extraordinary level, it’s hard not to question what’s caused the emerging trend.

One possible explanation is the IPL’s increasing average runs per innings. IPL 2026 is set to be among the highest-scoring competitions in history, a trend which many experienced batsmen have not been coached for.

Traditionally, IPL batsmen have been taught to be risk-averse to avoid being caught or run out early in the innings. By contrast, younger players, who’ve developed during the impact player rule era, have been coached to take greater risks and treat every over as if they’re desperately chasing a lead.

Sooryavanshi, for example, has already been training for high-intent cricket for several years, something many of his Rajasthan Royals teammates have been unable to replicate. The batsman once told his youth team coach, “Why hit a single when you can hit the ball for a six?”

His fearlessness has helped drive the Rajasthan Royals to 4th in the IPL.

Top 5 Emerging Young Talents in IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

In 2025, Sooryavanshi wrote his name in the IPL history books by becoming the youngest-ever Indian centurion. The Bihar-born batter has continued to reach new heights this season – but where and how did the journey begin?

Sooryavanshi was born in 2011, making him the first player born after the IPL’s inception to feature in the competition. In 2023, after excelling at youth level in his hometown, Sooryavanshi joined Bihar’s U19 team, where he featured in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

The following year, Sooryavanshi received a call-up to India’s U19 team, scoring a 58-ball century on his debut against Australia. During that same year, Vaibhav debuted in first-class cricket for Bihar against Mumbai aged just 12 years and 284 days, becoming the state’s second-youngest Ranji Trophy player and the fourth-youngest in the competition’s history.

In November 2024, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to sign an IPL contract when he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals at the age of 13 for ₹1.1 crore (US$110,000).

IPL 2026 Stats

During Sooryavanshi’s 20 IPL appearances, the teenage prodigy has a batting average of 42.32. The Bihar-born youngster’s batting average has increased from 36 in 2025 to 44.54 runs during 2026, after scoring 579 runs from 13 appearances.

Sooryavanshi has scored a record-breaking 53 sixes and 50 fours. The high-risk batsman has already registered three half-centuries and one century during IPL 2026, helping him become the third-highest run-scorer during this year’s competition so far.

The 15-year-old has scored 15 more sixes than any other player in the IPL, highlighting his “Why hit a single when you can hit the ball for a six?” attitude he’s held since his time with Bihar.

Biggest Strengths

Beyond Sooryavanshi’s mental strengths, he has numerous technical traits that help him to score sixes so consistently.

Former India coach Rahul Dravid claims that: “He's got a really good hand and bat speed and obviously got a really high backlift. He's got good hand-eye coordination in terms of judgment of length. That's something that's really amazed me. He's very quick to pick up on anything that is fractionally short or full – he's really good to capitalise on that."

What He Still Needs to Improve

While Sooryavanshi is arguably the greatest 15-year-old sportsperson on the planet, there are still lingering deficiencies in his game. For example, the Rajasthan Royals star has scored 37 fewer runs in the IPL 2026 than Shubman Gill.

Some argue that Sooryavanshi starts innings too aggressively, having failed to stay in for more than 20 balls in eight of his 13 IPL 2026 matches. During the Rajasthan Royals’ game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sooryavanshi registered a duck, contributing to his team losing by 57 runs.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

21-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi has arguably received less international media attention than Sooryavanshi – partially due to his older age and more conservative batting style – but remains one of the IPL’s most exciting prospects.

It’s Raghuvanshi’s third IPL campaign, having increased his batting average from 23.29 in 2024 to 33.33 in 2025, to 42.20 in 2026, representing an average yearly increase of 9.45.

Should Raghuvanshi continue his trajectory and achieve a batting average of 51.65, he’d likely become the highest-scoring batter of IPL 2027. Maintaining his level of improvement and reaching that figure will be challenging; even still, only Cooper Connolly (436) and Heinrich Klaasen (508) have scored more among non-openers this season.

Unlike Sooryavanshi, Raghuvanshi has remained at the crease during his opening 20 balls in all but four of his 12 IPL 2026 appearances. In addition, Raghuvanshi has completed the innings on two occasions this season, including the game against Gujarat Titans, in which he scored 82 runs.

Raghuvanshi’s comparatively more conservative approach does come at a cost; he’s scored 18 fewer sixes during IPL 2026 than Sooryavanshi. Nonetheless, his age-defying maturity and innings management make him Kolkata Knight Riders’ calm middle-order anchor.

After his game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in which he scored 71 runs from 46 balls, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar said, “I felt he was tactically very astute. I thought he paced his innings well. Played square off the wicket, used the angles really well, and picked his bowlers. I didn’t really feel that he was uncomfortable at any point. He belonged there, and that really stood out to me.”

The rise of several young stars during IPL 2026 also influenced discussions across best betting sites, with many emerging players becoming popular picks throughout the season.

Aniket Verma

Aniket Verma is nine years older than Sooryavanshi, but could be among the IPL’s highest-performing players for much of the next decade. The 24-year-old has scored 315 runs, including 74 off just 41 balls against Delhi Capitals, since making his IPL debut in 2025.

However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter enjoyed a more prolific year in IPL 2025, scoring a total of 236 runs and achieving a batting average of 19.66. Despite scoring 43 runs during SRH’s opening day defeat to RCB, Verma’s average has dropped to 9.87.

Much of that numerical drop can be attributed to only scoring six runs in four games against KKR, LSG, CSK, and RR. As such, Verma is not currently among the most proficient or consistent IPL batters, but he possesses explosive power that will make him a match-winner in years to come.

On three occasions during his 20 IPL appearances, Verma has scored more than four sixes in an innings. His high-risk approach is conducive to SRH’s aggressive batting strategy, particularly when they’re chasing leads.

Verma has an SR of at least 200 in two games this term, complementing the four times he achieved that rate during IPL 2025. He’s a player capable of scoring runs quickly, particularly during the latter stages of games, but must avoid short stays at the bat if he’s to become one of the IPL’s most consistent batters.

Priyansh Arya

24-year-old Priyansh Arya made his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans, scoring 47 runs in 23 balls as an opener. The left-handed batter made international headlines the following month after making a 39-ball century against Chennai Super Kings.

In fact, during Arya’s first five IPL appearances, he achieved a scoring rate exceeding 200 on three occasions, the most explosive of which was a 13-ball 36 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Punjab Kings batter then failed to achieve a scoring rate of 200 or greater in 11 of his final 12 IPL 2025 appearances, leading many to question whether his early-career form was sustainable.

However, Arya’s game has continued to evolve during the IPL 2026. His batting average has increased from 27.94 to 30.33, while his scoring rate has also improved from 179.25 to 212.87.

Arya’s actions have become more explosive, hitting seven more sixes in four fewer games than he achieved during 2025. This indicates Arya’s adaptation to the high-scoring nature of the IPL 2026, with the batter taking more risks and scoring more runs, despite producing 28 fewer fours this season.

While Arya’s scoring rate is among the most impressive in the IPL 2026, the left-handed opener will look to stay in the crease for more balls during the remainder of the season. A duck against RCB was one of three games during May in which the 24-year-old lasted fewer than four balls.

Still, Arya’s explosive batting style makes him one of the IPL’s most exciting young talents, particularly given the current nature of the league.

Prince Yadav

Few cricketers break into the IPL as a 29-year-old – but Prince Yadav’s story is unique. Yadav is listed as a 24-year-old on official IPL pages, as the 1996-born bowler used a false age in order to participate in the U19 World Cup.

Irrespective of Yadav’s age, he remains among the IPL 2026’s brightest emerging stars. The Lucknow Super Giants bowler made his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals in 2025, a game in which he returned an economy of 11.7.

In IPL 2026, Yadav has bowled at least three overs in each of LSG’s 13 matches, a period in which he’s returned the league’s 18th-best economy of 8.71. Of those bowlers with a lower economy than Yadav, only two have bowled more overs.

Many of the right-arm bowler’s metrics have improved during his second IPL season, and the growth is not by chance. His refined bowling technique, in which he hits the pitch hard, making it awkward for batters, is effective in the IPL’s high-scoring climate.

As IPL batters increasingly attempt to score more runs per ball, Yadav’s hard lengths become increasingly difficult to attack. But he’s not just successful for his ability to keep games tight.

Yadav, who only registered three wickets in IPL 2025, has claimed 16 this season, making him the league’s ninth-highest wicket-taker.

Honourable Mentions From IPL 2026

The IPL 2026, which has felt and statistically is uncharacteristically youthful, isn’t just about five emerging players. The league’s average age is 27.38, a sharp fall from previous years. In fact, in 2019, CSK named a team against MI with an average age exceeding 34. This year, their average age has dropped to 28.1 years.

But it isn't just about the number of younger players participating in IPL 2026; the influence of players under 27 has also increased dramatically.

Players such as Ayush Mhatre, Vipraj Nigam, and Musheer Khan are among the highest-performing youngsters not to make our list of the top five emerging talents. Meanwhile, Zeeshan Ansari, a 26-year-old bowler, has returned an economy of 9.99. By his own admission, he targets dropping that average down to 8.5.

Which Young Player Could Become India’s Next Superstar?

Sooryavanshi’s unprecedentedly impressive start to his IPL career has naturally made many spectators question: “Could he become India’s next superstar?”

To replicate the careers of the nation’s greatest T20 batters, Rohit Gurunath Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Ashok Yadav, Sooryavanshi must improve his consistency, decision-making, and batting average.

But with over 12 years until he reaches the average of the IPL, and fewer extreme physical demands that cause burnout in players who are introduced during their teenage years, the sky is the limit.

Most of India’s previous standout batters did not make their breakthrough – or leave a mark as significant as Sooryavanshi has done – until they reached their early 20s. If the 15-year-old continues the trajectory that he’s on, he may already be one of the nation’s greatest-ever batters by his 20th birthday.

However, Sooryavanshi is yet to make an appearance for the Indian national team. He remains the only uncapped player in IPL 2026’s top 10 run-scoring list. In June, India will tour England, a series many tip Sooryavanshi to make his mark internationally.

Should he be called up, that tour and his ability to deal with the pressure of being among the most highly-rated teenagers in world sports, may indicate whether Sooryavanshi has the ability to become India’s next star or if he’s just a youngster ahead of the typical age curve of an IPL batter.