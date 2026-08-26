Tonny Vilhena definitely returns to the Eredivisie

Tonny Vilhena is returning to the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie. The 31-year-old midfielder has signed a deal with Willem II until the end of the season, the Tilburg club have announced.

"I am very happy to be back in the Netherlands and to sign for Willem II. Over the past few years I have played in different countries and competitions, and as a result I have grown as a player and as a person. I will bring those experiences with me to Tilburg," Vilhena said after signing the contracts.

He added: "Above all, I want to enjoy playing football again, be important for the club and fight for survival. With my experience I want to help my team-mates and together go for the maximum."

Technical director Freek Heerkens is delighted to have brought Vilhena to Tilburg. "With Tonny we are bringing in a player who obviously knows the Eredivisie well and has also gained a lot of experience abroad. He brings quality in midfield, has a strong personality and, with his experience, can fulfil an important role within the squad. We are happy that he has chosen Willem II."

After coming through Feyenoord's academy, Vilhena made his first-team debut at the start of 2012. He won the league title with the Rotterdam club, along with the Eurojackpot KNVB Cup twice and the Johan Cruyff Shield twice.

Away from the Netherlands, the veteran has played for FK Krasnodar, Espanyol, Salernitana, Alanyaspor and Panathinaikos. Vilhena also won 15 caps for the Netherlands national team.

Earlier this summer, SC Cambuur tried to sign Vilhena. Willem II have now won that race.