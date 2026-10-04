Toni Kroos picks the best midfielder in the world

Germany's Toni Kroos has backed Jude Bellingham to become the best midfielder in the world once he's back to full fitness. The former Real Madrid man heaped praise on the England star's technical and physical qualities, insisting Bellingham has everything needed to reach the very top despite the criticism he faces at home.

Kroos made the comments on "Kroos and Kroos: the World Cup under the microscope", the TikTok show he presents alongside brother Felix. Joined by former England defender Rio Ferdinand, he discussed Bellingham's abilities and his future with Real Madrid.

"For me, Bellingham is one of the most complete midfielders in the world, and if he is at his best, I think he is the best midfielder in the world, or he could be the best," Kroos said.

His words carry real weight. Kroos lined up alongside Bellingham at Real Madrid during the 2023-2024 season, when the pair swept the La Liga, UEFA Champions League and Spanish Super Cup titles, giving the German a close-up view of what the Englishman can do.

Few players, according to Kroos, blend physical strength, technical skill and tactical intelligence quite like Bellingham. He wins his duels, scores with both feet, dominates in the air and times his runs into the box to perfection.

That versatility, the German added, is Bellingham's biggest edge. He can build attacks from deep, drift through midfield, play between the lines and chip in with goals. No single position can contain him, which is exactly why he needs the right tactical setup to get the best out of his game.

On the flak Bellingham cops in England, Kroos was clear. Players tend to face sharper scrutiny in their own countries as media and public interest grows, he explained, and that noise rarely reflects a player's true level.

The real challenge, Kroos reckons, has nothing to do with Bellingham's technical ability. It's about rediscovering his physical sharpness and his confidence, the two things that would let him deliver consistently and strike the balance between his defensive and attacking duties at Real Madrid.

Bellingham has every quality needed to top the list of the world's best midfielders, Kroos concluded. Hit his physical peak, and he'd leave every rival in that position trailing.