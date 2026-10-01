This time, Ivan Toney's appearance came not inside a football stadium but before a court in London. The Al-Ahli Saudi striker is party to a case whose details stretch back several months, and he continues to reject a serious accusation levelled against him.

Toney appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday over an incident said to have taken place inside a Soho nightclub last December. What began as an alleged altercation has become an official judicial process, and the player must now answer the charge against him.

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The case centres on an incident alleged to have occurred at 100 Wardour Street. Toney was accused of assaulting a man named Saber Da Silva, delivering a headbutt and punches that caused actual bodily harm, according to what was presented before the court.

According to British network "Sky Sports", the England striker confirmed his identity and personal details before pleading not guilty. That plea sends the case down a new judicial path in the coming period rather than closing the file at the point of accusation.

Dressed in a black jacket over a shirt and tie, Toney arrived at court flanked by three members of his team. The court then heard the details of the case and the facts on which the accusations rest.

Prosecutor Tom Heslop said the alleged incident followed an altercation inside the venue. Judge Bruni Clarke raised the possibility of the case continuing before the magistrates' court, before Toney chose a trial at the Crown Court with a judge and a jury present.

Once the hearing concluded, the court released Toney on unconditional bail. His next judicial stop comes before Southwark Crown Court on 29 October, where proceedings are expected to continue.

All of this unfolds as Toney presses on with his career at Al-Ahli Saudi, now one of the most prominent attacking names in the side. His football and a legal file that remains wide open run side by side, with no final verdict yet reached.

One point bears stressing. The charge and the not guilty plea do not mean the crime is proven or that a conviction stands. The case remains subject to judicial proceedings, and Toney maintains his innocence until the legal path runs its course and a final decision is reached.