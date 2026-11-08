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Weghorst ToluESPN
Jeroen van Poppel
Translated by

Tolu and Weghorst draw attention with conspicuous chat after Twente v Ajax

Match
FC Twente vs Ajax
FC Twente
Ajax
Eredivisie
T. Arokodare
W. Weghorst

Tolu Arokodare and Wout Weghorst faced each other during FC Twente's 2-2 draw with Ajax on Sunday, then sought each other out immediately after the final whistle.

Hand in hand, Tolu and Weghorst closed their eyes and prayed together.

The Nigerian and the 34-year-old Dutchman share a close bond. Before the game, Tolu spoke at length to ESPN about his admiration for Weghorst, whom he had followed during his time at Manchester United.

"I'm a Manchester United fan. When he played there, I was very surprised by his work ethic," the Ajax striker said. The pair had met before when Tolu played for KRC Genk in a friendly against Burnley, where Weghorst was under contract at the time.

Next matches
TWE

TWE

Eredivisie

22 Nov 2026

WII

WII

AJX

AJX

Eredivisie

22 Nov 2026

HAA

HAA

After that friendly, Tolu wanted to speak to the Dutchman to learn more about his attitude, but Weghorst had gone straight to the gym. Tolu found him there and took away an important lesson. "He taught me that it was all about mentality," Tolu said.

Their bond endured and even played a part in Tolu's move to Ajax. When the Amsterdam club showed interest last summer, the Nigerian striker asked his Dutch colleague for advice. "And he had nothing but good things to say about Ajax," Tolu said of Weghorst, who himself played two seasons in Amsterdam.

On Sunday, the two friends lined up on opposing sides in Enschede. Tolu headed Ajax in front after just over two minutes from an Oscar Gloukh cross, before Rayane Bounida made it 2-0 in the second half. Weghorst then headed FC Twente back into the match.

Weghorst also scored the home side's equaliser from the penalty spot in the closing stages after VAR intervened over a foul by Lucas Rosa on Ramiz Zerrouki.

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