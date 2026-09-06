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Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

To avoid a setback: Mourinho handles the Real Madrid star with the utmost caution

LaLiga
Real Madrid
J. Mourinho
A. Tchouameni
Spain

France's Aurelien Tchouameni is back. The Real Madrid star returned to group training on Sunday after weeks out, completing the vast majority of the session without going through the whole thing.

AS newspaper report cautious optimism around Tchouameni. The signs are good now that he has shed the pain that had troubled him since the World Cup, but recoveries take time.

Real Madrid are treating his case with the utmost caution. The priority is simple: avoid any setback for the France international.

That means the positive picture will not earn Tchouameni a start against Inter Milan in the Champions League. He is even unlikely to make the matchday squad.

Temper the excitement, then. Tchouameni has reached the final stage of his recovery, not the finish line.

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Inter crest
Inter
INT

Jose Mourinho keeps his big dilemma before Tuesday's match. Fede Valverde is fully available, but three players are suspended in Camavinga, Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler, and Tchouameni remains in the recovery phase and under close observation.

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