Nuno Santo is back in the spotlight in Saudi football. Press reports have linked the Portuguese with the Al-Ahli job following his sacking by West Ham United, and the timing is striking. Al-Raqi are enduring a difficult spell under Dutchman Marino Pusic, with results fluctuating and the calls for his exit only getting louder.

The speculation has reopened the debate over a possible return to the Roshn League for Nuno. He knows these pitches well, having steered Al-Ittihad to the league title and the Super Cup, a spell that wrote one of Al-Ameed's most memorable recent chapters.

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Media personality Walid Al-Farraj tackled the prospect of Al-Ahli signing Nuno Santo on his programme " Rotana Sport with Walid ", asking: "Can Al-Ahli sign Santo? And how would it benefit from him?".

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Programme analyst Imad Al-Salmi had the answer. He backed the Portuguese to help Al-Ahli find their feet again and get back on track, pointing to his technical nous and his proven ability to cope with Saudi competition.

Fellow media figure Mohammed Al-Sheikh echoed the sentiment, calling the move an ideal opportunity for Al-Ahli. Nuno knows the Roshn League inside out and understands exactly what the rivalry between its clubs demands.

First, though, Al-Sheikh insisted Al-Ahli must settle the Pusic question before looking ahead. Sacking the Dutchman and bringing in Santo could mark a fresh start for a side desperate to correct course and rediscover winning ways.

For now, Nuno Santo's name stays firmly on the table as a potential option for Al-Ahli. There has been no official word of negotiations or an agreement between the two parties. The fans, meanwhile, wait to see how it all plays out, both for Pusic's future and for the dugout at Al-Raqi.