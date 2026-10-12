Through a Turkish gateway: Yamal targets seizing Mbappe's throne

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona's young star, is now one goal away from equalling a record held by France's Kylian Mbappe.

According to the website "Tribuna", Yamal is closing in on top spot on the list of highest-scoring players in the UEFA Champions League before the age of 20.

At 19, the winger has 12 goals and 11 assists from 34 matches in the continental competition. The numbers keep stacking up.

His latest came against Feyenoord in the opening round of the 2026-2027 league phase, the strike that moved him to 12 and left him a single goal shy of Mbappe, who hit 13 in the Champions League before turning 20.

Next matches GAL Champions League 15:00 BAR

Time remains on his side too. Yamal doesn't turn 20 until next July, giving him room to keep scoring and push his tally higher among European football's most prominent rising talents.

Barcelona travel to Istanbul to face Galatasaray tomorrow, Tuesday, and a goal there would see Yamal equal or pass the mark.

Few players have made this kind of impact on the competition in so short a time. Istanbul offers the next chance to edge closer to Mbappe's figure.



