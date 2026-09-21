Brahim Diaz keeps making sacrifices for Real Madrid. Strong muscular pain won't stop him featuring and helping the team, even as his minutes have dwindled in recent matches. He knows the new project under Jose Mourinho demands everyone pulling together.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Diaz shone against Inter Milan. He set up the first goal for Kylian Mbappe and delivered a superb decisive pass to Jude Bellingham for the third, following an outstanding dribble, though Bellingham stumbled and failed to score.

Since that match, Diaz has played only 22 minutes across three games. He stayed on the bench against Rayo Vallecano, came on in the 68th minute against Elche, and once again remained in his warm-up kit against Atletico Madrid.

That derby saw Real Madrid perform poorly, though referee Ortiz Arias was worse still, and it sparked repeated questions among the royal club's fans, especially on social media: why is Brahim Diaz not playing?

The answer comes down to his physical condition. "AS" learned that Diaz is carrying a muscular injury and pushing himself to be available for the team's needs.

Sacrifice for the team is exactly what Diaz embodies. This is nothing new. His suffering began several matches ago and hasn't gone away since, instead affecting his daily life, yet he refuses to accept that stopping is an option.

The player wants to keep working and supporting the team, aware that efforts must unite at the start of a new project under Mourinho. The coach, in turn, recognises the scale of what Diaz is putting in.

These circumstances explain a curious paradox: the attacking midfielder has managed two consecutive matches only once, against Real Sociedad and Malaga.

Despite the trust the Portuguese coach grants him, and the levels he delivers, Diaz has clocked just 178 minutes so far. Only Andriy Lunin and Thiago, who has yet to make his first appearance, sit below him, along with Endrick on four minutes and Espi on 26.

Muscular pain remains the reason behind his irregular appearances, but it didn't stop him delivering an outstanding performance against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

His brilliance came through that decisive pass, alongside an exceptional moment when he toyed with the Italian side's defence, plus another ball to Mbappe that the French star couldn't convert this time.

The contribution didn't end there. Diaz created the most chances with four, three of them clear cut, and topped the list for successful passes in the final third with 15 completed.

He came second for shots with two, completed both dribbles he attempted, and won five of nine duels. His top speed approached 32 kilometres per hour, and his passing accuracy reached 93%.

The Moroccan produced a striking display, all while carrying his physical pain.

He never thought about leaving

Those glimpses of quality helped Mourinho confirm his faith in Brahim Diaz. The Portuguese coach had already gathered very positive reports about the player, both for his level on the pitch and for what he delivers daily at the Valdebebas sports city.

Verifying it took no time at all. During pre-season, Diaz produced a magnificent goal that handed Real Madrid the Teresa Herrera Cup.

That goal arrived after he chested down a pass from Lunin from 45 metres, advanced with the ball and finished the attack, a moment that carried clear messages on the pitch.

Fierce competition has never frustrated Diaz, a player used to facing difficulties. Real Madrid signed Diomande in the summer for 125 million euros, while Mourinho still views Arda Guler as closer to the playmaker's role than the midfielder's.

Endrick can also feature on the right, but Diaz never thought about leaving despite all this. Nor did the club tell him he had to go. Quite the contrary.

When the physical problems surfaced, the player chose to keep sacrificing for the team.



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