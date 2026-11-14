Three selection battles, two definite changes and the Calafiori doubt: Mancini’s choices for Belgium v Italy

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Belgium and Italy face off for a place in the Nations League quarter-finals. Roberto Mancini has several selection doubts after losing two key starters from the win over France and will make several changes.

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Italy beat France 3-1 at San Siro to give Roberto Mancini's side a provisional lead in Group 1 of League A of the 2026/2027 Nations League. They still need to avoid defeat against Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, with the decisive match kicking off at 20.45 on Sunday 15 November, to reach the quarter-finals.



Two results out of three: Qualification requires a top-two finish. The Azzurri lead France on level points, with both sides on 10, while Belgium sit just behind on nine. Italy can therefore afford to lose if France lose, or draw against Van Bommel's side regardless of the French result.

Mancini, however, rejected the cautious approach urged by the Belgium head coach and confirmed he would attack: "It is not in our mentality to sit back and wait, partly because the danger is that the balance can change in an instant and then you cannot recover. We always play with the aim of winning, because courage is what enables you to do that."

Cambiaghi and Frattesi: enforced changes Mancini will stick as closely as possible to the line-up that beat France, using a 4-3-3 with adventurous wide players in attack and defence. He must make two changes after losing Frattesi to a muscular problem and Cambiaghi to ankle pain following the match.

Calafiori to be assessed Another regular starter remains in doubt. Mancini said at his press conference that Riccardo Calafiori, the Arsenal defender now established as a left-back for the Azzurri too, is not at his best and could do with a rest. Mancini will assess him tomorrow: "Calafiori is one of those we need to assess."

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The certainties Mancini will keep Donnarumma in goal and as captain despite his blunder against France. He can also count on Bastoni, who is not suspended because the yellow card shown on screen was an error, and Scalvini in defence, Barella and Tonali in midfield, and Pio Esposito to drive the attack.

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Three selection battles Two places remain up for grabs before Mancini settles his right-wing choice. At right-back, Palestra is trying to dislodge Kayode, who got forward at San Siro. For Frattesi's place, Doumbia leads the race as a like-for-like replacement in central midfield, though Fagioli is rising up the pecking order as a deep-lying playmaker. That would move Tonali into a central midfield role. On the right wing, Vergara is ready to replace Sebastiano Esposito, who started against France. That decision could also depend on who replaces Cambiaghi.

Dimarco's role: The choice of Cambiaghi's replacement is closely linked to whether Calafiori plays because Mancini reiterated that he has long considered using Dimarco in an advanced wide position. If the Arsenal player starts, Dimarco would play on the wing, with Vergara, who is better in one-on-one situations, on the opposite flank. Without Calafiori, Mancini could take the more solid option of keeping Dimarco at full-back with a player who thrives in one-on-one situations ahead of him. Vergara could switch to the left, with Sebastiano Esposito on the right, or a very young player such as Alphadjo Cisse or Mattia Liberali could make his first start.

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Belgium-Italy: probable line-ups



Belgium (4-3-3): Lammens; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Raskin, De Bruyne; Moreira, De Ketelaere, Doku. Head coach: Van Bommel.



Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Kayode/Palestra, Scalvini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Doumbia/Fagioli, Tonali, Barella; Vergara, Pio Esposito, Dimarco. Head coach: Mancini.