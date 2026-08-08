Three European offers rescue the Al-Ittihad player from bench hell

Faisal Al-Ghamdi's future at Al-Ittihad has been thrown wide open. Fresh developments could push the player towards a different challenge next season, with fierce competition for a starting spot in the "Al-Ameed" lineup.

Media figure Mohammed Al-Bukairi revealed that three offers from abroad have landed on the club's desk for Al-Ghamdi, with the player's agent fielding them in recent weeks.

Those offers came from clubs in Spain, Portugal and Greece, according to the source, handing the Saudi midfielder more than one European option. Al-Ittihad have yet to settle their stance on any of them.

Al-Ghamdi wants a decision before the summer window shuts. He is eyeing a new challenge outside Saudi Arabia, having already sampled life abroad once before.

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Behind his stance lies a fear of limited game time at Al-Ittihad. The midfield is crowded, with more than one name capable of filling the same roles, and that could leave him short of regular minutes across the new season.

Now Al-Ghamdi waits on the club's verdict: sanction his move to Europe or keep him in the ranks. His hunger for playing time looks set to be the deciding factor in where he ends up.