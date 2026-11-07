'The competition is on!' – Thomas Tuchel backs Trent Alexander-Arnold after England return

Alexander-Arnold earns recall for crucial Nations League games
Trent Alexander-Arnold has retained his place in Thomas Tuchel's 25-man England squad for the final Nations League group fixtures. The Three Lions host Croatia at Wembley before taking on Spain at the Metropolitano in Madrid.
Alexander-Arnold impressed during the previous international window and earns his spot alongside returning defenders Ben White and Djed Spence.
Tuchel emphasized that consistent domestic and international output remains the primary benchmark for selection.
Tuchel insists Alexander-Arnold 'deserved to come back'
Addressing the defender's inclusion, Tuchel praised Alexander-Arnold's impact during recent camps and confirmed his standing in the squad.
"He was very good in the last camp and in the games he played, and he deserved to come back," Tuchel declared.
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The manager stressed that strong performances in an England shirt naturally earn players continued trust.
Fierce right-back competition with White and Quansah
Tuchel highlighted the depth available at right-back, pointing out the healthy competition between Alexander-Arnold, Arsenal's Ben White, and Jarell Quansah.
"The competition is on, as always. The door is always open," Tuchel explained.
"He competes with Jarell [Quansah] and Ben [White] for the right-back position."
England set sights on Nations League quarter-finals
England report for international duty early next week to prepare for their Wembley clash with Croatia.
With captain Harry Kane closing in on becoming the most-capped player in England men's senior history, the Three Lions aim to secure a quarter-final berth.
Tuchel relies on his right-back options to provide defensive stability and tactical versatility against Croatia and Spain.