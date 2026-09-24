Xavi begins life as Netherlands head coach with a Nations League clash against Germany. The Netherlands line-up is now in, and Quinten Timber's place in the starting XI stands out.

Robin Roefs has been impressing at Sunderland for some time, and plenty have called for him to get his chance in goal. Even so, Bart Verbruggen remains the Netherlands' first choice under Xavi.

At right-back, Denzel Dumfries gets the nod ahead of Jurriën Timber, who is still working his way back to full fitness. Jan Paul van Hecke lines up alongside Virgil van Dijk, who stays on with the national team as captain. Micky van de Ven slots in on the left side of the Netherlands defence.

With Frenkie de Jong and Jerdy Schouten absent, Xavi has a midfield problem to solve. Quinten Timber gets the start. Joey Veerman is back with the Netherlands after two years, but begins on the bench. Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders complete the midfield against the Germans.

On the right wing, Crysencio Summerville earned attention at the World Cup and now gets the chance to prove himself. Brian Brobbey scored a hat-trick against Manchester City and hopes to take that form into Thursday. Cody Gakpo has to provide the supply from the left.

Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Timber, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Brobbey, Gakpo

Germany line-up: Ter Stegen; Treu, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Kimmich, Musiala, Nmecha; Schade, Havertz, Adeyemi