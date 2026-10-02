This is what Spanish media write about Xavi’s role during the draw with Greece

The Netherlands drew 2-2 with Greece in Thessaloniki on Thursday evening. The Dutch national team made a dreadful start but put it right just before full time. This is what Spanish media wrote about the draw by Xavi Hernández's side.

Spanish media saw the national coach pick up a point again. "The Netherlands managed to secure a dramatic draw in Thessaloniki, while Greece produced a masterful performance in the first half but completely collapsed in the closing stages," AS writes.

Much of the focus was on the Netherlands' first half. "Greece were able to surprise, win possession and neutralise the opponent's rather sterile play."

"Xavi prevents a Greek tragedy," was the headline in Marca after the Nations League clash. The Spanish newspaper saw the Netherlands dominate possession in the first period without creating any danger. Even so, they went 2-0 behind. "Xavi did not hesitate and made a triple substitution." After the goal, the team gained confidence.

"Xavi saved a valuable point in a match that was becoming increasingly difficult, thereby ending a perfect run for a Greek team that have very high ambitions with this talented generation," Marca concludes.

"The Netherlands are too flat," Mundo Deportivo quickly concluded in its live report. The Dutch national team soon came in for criticism after the difficult first half. After the break, the Spanish newspaper saw a different side. "What a difference between the two teams."

Mundo Deportivo also felt Xavi's tactical switch changed the pattern of the game. "He brought on Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders to regain control of midfield. Noa Lang, a constant threat on the left flank, was also introduced; and that substitution worked out perfectly."