"This is the aim": Flick reveals the reason behind his surprise decision against Galatasaray

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The German coach defied expectations

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Hansi Flick, the Barcelona manager, has revealed the reason behind his decision to field Dani Olmo as a false nine in the clash with Turkey's Galatasaray on Tuesday evening in the second round of the league phase of the Champions League.

Gabriel Jesus looked the obvious pick to cover for the injured Raphinha. Flick thought otherwise, handing Olmo the false nine role instead.

See Barcelona's full line-up for the Galatasaray match.

Speaking to "Movistar Plus" before the match, in comments carried by the Spanish newspaper "AS", Flick warned that the trip to Turkey would be anything but straightforward given the pressure the hosts would apply, though he insisted his side can handle those conditions.

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Flick explains the reason for relying on Olmo

Asked why Olmo got the nod up front in Raphinha's absence, the German coach explained: "That's why I decided to play Olmo today. He can keep the ball and control it, and that's the aim."

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He added: "We also know we need to manage the players' minutes and physical loads, especially as the next match will be on Saturday or Sunday, so we have to handle it wisely."

Flick expects a difficult match

The atmosphere waiting for them in Istanbul was next on the agenda. "It will be a difficult match," Flick said. "From all the matches we have analysed previously, we know they will press us, but we trust ourselves. Pressure and the ability to deal with it are one of our weapons."

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Flick talks about Lamine Yamal and rotation

Resting Lamine Yamal? Flick suggested world-class players rarely get that luxury, while making clear his staff understand the demands of the current schedule and the need to manage minutes.

He added: "For me and for the players, playing in the Champions League is extremely important. I believe Barcelona have not had a start like this one in the last 19 years, and that gives us confidence."

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Flick: our aim is to win titles, not to make history

Records are not the priority this season. Trophies are, according to the German.

He said: "We want to keep working in the same way we have until now. It is not about making history. The most important thing is winning titles and continuing to work."

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Possession and pressing remain the blueprint as Barcelona look to build on their strong Champions League start, in a match set to test the Catalans physically and tactically.