Panathinaikos coach Jakob Nestrup has voiced his disappointment over the injury to Moroccan international Azzedine Ounahi, insisting the midfielder's absence is a heavy blow for the squad given his technical quality and his role in the side, with fears he could be sidelined for a lengthy spell.

Speaking ahead of the clash with Kairat Almaty, Nestrup confirmed Ounahi would miss the match through injury, as would his teammate Jagusic. The coach pointed to the difference in expected lay-off between the two, each depending on the nature of his injury.

Nestrup made no secret of how much losing the Moroccan midfielder affects his options. Ounahi is one of the standout figures in the Panathinaikos line-up, prized for his technique and his ability to make things happen in midfield. His absence hands the staff a real challenge, forcing them to find alternatives to cover for him over the coming weeks.

Sympathy for the player ran through the coach's words. He called what happened unfortunate, especially given Ounahi's importance to the group, and stressed that the staff would keep supporting him through his recovery so he can beat the injury and return to full physical and technical sharpness.

Ounahi picked up the injury in the win over Asteras Tripolis. Medical tests then revealed a serious muscle tear in his right thigh, a damaging result for a Greek side that leans heavily on him in midfield.

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Early estimates suggest the Moroccan international could be out for anywhere between two and a half and three months. That is a long time, one that threatens to rule him out of a sizeable chunk of Panathinaikos fixtures and narrows Nestrup's choices in the weeks ahead. The final timeframe hinges on how his condition develops and how well he responds to treatment.