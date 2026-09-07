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Ahmad Salah

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This is just the beginning: Guimaraes says Arteta is very obsessed with these things

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The Arsenal manager's passion knows no end

Bruno Guimaraes has revealed something Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta appears "very obsessed" with, one that struck him "from their first conversation" after his £75 million move from Newcastle this summer.

The Brazilian told the Daily Mail, in comments carried by Metro: "From the first time I spoke with Arteta, he is very obsessed with improving the team every season."

"We can see that our team is playing very well," Guimaraes added. "It is just the beginning, there is a lot more to give but so far, congratulations to everyone."

Injury has soured his start at Arsenal. He has featured in just one Premier League match, and a knock against Aston Villa left him watching the 2-1 win over Chelsea from the bench.

None of that dented his admiration for the squad. "I am very happy to be able to train five or six times with the team," he said. "It is great to work with a strong and impressive team."

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"They are physically strong, strong in defence, strong in attack," he added. "It seems they are playing better this season than last season. I think this is the goal, to improve every year."

Read also: "Al-Nassr play a man down with him on the pitch": the jabs keep coming at Ronaldo

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