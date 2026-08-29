This is Feyenoord's full Champions League schedule

Feyenoord's full programme in the Champions League league phase has been announced. The Rotterdam club begin on 9 September against FC Barcelona and conclude the league phase on 27 January at De Kuip against RB Leipzig.

Thursday's draw handed Feyenoord eight opponents. Inter, FC Porto, RB Leipzig and Como 1907 will visit De Kuip. On the road, they face FC Barcelona, Real Betis, Galatasaray and Viking FK.

Feyenoord's full Champions League schedule:





Matchday 1 – 9 September

FC Barcelona v Feyenoord 18:45





Matchday 2 – 14 October

Feyenoord v Como 18:45





Matchday 3 – 21 October

Real Betis v Feyenoord 21:00





Matchday 4 – 3 November

Feyenoord - Inter 21:00





Matchday 5 – 24 November

Feyenoord v FC Porto 21:00





Matchday 6 – 8 December

Viking - Feyenoord 18:45





Matchday 7 – 19 January

Galatasaray v Feyenoord 18:45





Matchday 8 – Wednesday 27 January

Feyenoord v RB Leipzig 21:00





Barcelona away jumps out straight away. Feyenoord also head to Seville to face Real Betis and travel to Istanbul for the meeting with Galatasaray. At De Kuip, Inter and FC Porto look the pick of the home fixtures on paper.

Like PSV, Feyenoord will play their first six matches before the winter break. Matchdays seven and eight follow in January. A top-eight finish brings direct qualification for the last 16. Teams placed ninth to 24th go into the play-off round, while those in 25th to 36th see their European season end.