"Hydration breaks and all the song-and-dance show around them, I don't think there's any need for that, and one thing I can say: that will most certainly not be the path we take at Eintracht Frankfurt when it comes to football," Hellmann said on Sunday at Eintracht's family day in front of 17,000 fans at Frankfurt's stadium.

He then singled out three incidents: "To be honest, I could hardly believe that a sacred thing like half-time could simply be extended. I would have thought anything was possible, but that a half-time break would be stretched to 35 minutes, or however long it was in the end, that yellow cards would be rescinded because a politician demands it and that they want to sell the World Cup - to be honest, I always have to pinch myself. It goes beyond everything we can endure."

During the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, the half-time break was extended to make room for several musical performances. In the end, though, it lasted not 35 minutes as Hellmann claimed, but 27. The second case Hellmann referred to was the rescinded suspension for USA hosts striker Folarin Balogun after intervention from US President Donald Trump. By the sale of the World Cup, he was referring to the much-discussed investor plans of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, which have since been withdrawn.

Axel Hellmann watched seven World Cup matches in the stadium

Hellmann was also in the USA during the World Cup and says he watched seven matches live in the stadium. He was struck by the atmosphere: "I can only say the atmosphere was already terrific. Seeing many small countries, many fans from very different corners of the world, and the enthusiasm was enormous."

Meanwhile, Eintracht are preparing for the new season under returning coach Adi Hütter. On 21 August they travel to DJK Teutonia St. Tönis in the first round of the DFB Cup. Their Bundesliga opener is on 29 August at Union Berlin.