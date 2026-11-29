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Bayern have major injury problems, particularly up front, where Harry Kane will be out for some time. A replacement may already be available.

Agent Roger Wittmann believes Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting can step in for Bayern again and deputise for Kane until he returns.

Could his client be an option for the Munich club in the winter transfer window? "Of course he is," Wittmann told Bild , pointing to Choupo-Moting's contract with the New York Red Bulls, which expires at the end of December. He also insisted the 37-year-old still has the quality to help injury-hit Bayern.

"He knows the club, doesn't he? And his last season was outstanding," Wittmann said of Choupo-Moting's impressive first season in MLS. He scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 38 competitive appearances for New York.

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His second year in MLS has been tougher. Knee problems kept the former Cameroon international out for months, and Choupo-Moting has scored just five goals in 22 games so far. Hardly a compelling case for a return to Bayern.

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Max Eberl hints at Bayern transfer rethink

Choupo-Moting joined Bayern from PSG on a free transfer at the last minute in the autumn of 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. He proved a reliable stand-in for Robert Lewandowski in his first two seasons. After agreeing a contract extension, though, he could not maintain that level in his final season in 2023/24. Bayern let him leave at the end of the campaign, and he joined New York in 2025 after months without a club.

Kane's lengthy absence, Choupo-Moting's Bayern past and his availability at no cost have fuelled speculation about another return to Munich at the turn of the year. Bild reported that Bayern have discussed Choupo-Moting internally.

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"It's up to Bayern to decide. We don't need to recommend him. They already know him better than we do. He was in the dressing room day after day for years. They know exactly what kind of person and player they would be getting. So I think Bayern will make the right decision and find the right striker in January," Wittmann said of the growing speculation.

Sporting director Max Eberl recently opened the door slightly to a winter move for a Kane replacement, but said Bayern would have to weigh it carefully with players such as Serge Gnabry potentially returning. Jamal Musiala then suffered another injury to his already damaged right thigh and could again be out for more than six weeks.

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"Before Lille, I said we'd see how things looked when the injured players came back," Eberl said after Bayern's 0-0 draw in Hamburg , when asked about potential winter transfers. "We didn't really feel we needed to do anything. Now this tragic thing has happened to Jamal, so something has changed. And of course we're looking closely at what needs to be done, and whether anything needs to be done."

Eberl stopped short of promising a signing, saying "but I've never ruled it out completely either".