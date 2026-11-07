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Tim Ursinus
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“They contacted me”: Bayern Munich blocked Xherdan Shaqiri’s move to Liverpool

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Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed that Bayern Munich once blocked his move to Liverpool and explained how he eventually ended up playing for Jürgen Klopp.

On his former club Stoke City's "Potters' Pod" podcast, the Swiss player said he had not wanted to leave the Potters. Their bitter relegation from the Premier League to the second-tier Championship made his departure incredibly difficult.

"If we had stayed up, I would have liked to stay, because after three years I felt at home," said the 35-year-old. The drop into the second tier left him "very disappointed". Shaqiri stressed that he had been "devastated": "I tried my best, gave everything, but in the end something wasn't right and we were relegated."

With eight goals and seven assists, Shaqiri was one of Stoke's few bright spots in a poor season. Liverpool then activated a relegation release clause worth around €15 million. "Jürgen Klopp called me, and in the end I think it was the right decision, because after that I won everything with Liverpool and we had a successful time," he said.

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The Reds won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup with Shaqiri, among other trophies. His Liverpool spell could have begun earlier. The club had approached him in 2014, seeking to prise him away from Bayern Munich, but the German record champions refused.

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Bayern Munich vetoed move, then sold Shaqiri six months later

"They contacted me and of course I wanted to move, but Bayern Munich said no," Shaqiri said. Six months later, a lack of playing time prompted him to join Inter Milan for €15 million. He moved to Stoke City the following summer for €17 million. Shaqiri is still playing at 35. He returned to his boyhood club FC Basel in the summer of 2024 and remains under contract until the end of the season.

Across 63 appearances for Liverpool, Shaqiri scored eight goals and provided nine assists. The highlight of his career was the 4-0 semi-final victory over Barcelona in the 2018/19 season, after the Catalans had won the first leg 3-0. Shaqiri set up one of the goals. "I think it was also one of the best days of my life," he said.

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Shaqiri left Anfield after three years to join Olympique Lyon in France. He spent a little more than two years in MLS with Chicago Fire, Robert Lewandowski's current club, before returning to Basel.

Written byTim Ursinus

German and European Football Correspondent

Although a career as a goalkeeper didn’t materialize, football has always been a constant in my life. Even as a young child, it was clear that sports journalism would be the path forward. After an internship in the sports desk of the Schwäbisches Tagblatt in my hometown of Tübingen, I studied in Karlsruhe—a somewhat questionable choice for a Swabian. At the end of 2018, I started as an intern at SPOX and GOAL, stayed on as a working student, and eventually became a trainee. Since 2023, I have been a permanent member of the editorial teams. In September 2024, I took on the role of SEO Senior, but I also work as a reporter and editor-in-chief on duty.

🎯 My Core Areas:

  • Delegating SEO articles and managing freelancers in this field
  • On-site reporting for Bundesliga clubs (especially FC Bayern, VfB Stuttgart, BVB, and Eintracht Frankfurt)
  • Stories surrounding football
  • Researching and writing news from the world of sports

⚽ How I Got Into Football:

It traces back to FC Bayern’s Champions League triumph in the early 2000s, when Oliver Kahn saved three penalties and became the hero of my childhood. The memory is admittedly a bit blurry, as I was only four years old at the time. Nevertheless, it wasn’t long before I tore open the wrapping paper on my first pair of goalkeeper gloves.

🌟 My Favorite Football Moments:

There are quite a few. First and foremost, memories of assignments as a reporter—such as in Paris, Madrid, or Milan—come to mind. Added to that are private groundhopper trips, which will remain unforgettable forever.

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