These big names are missing from the Netherlands squad

Xavi has overlooked a number of names in his squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Germany, Serbia and Greece. Here is a look at the players missing from the new Netherlands manager's list.

Frenkie de Jong already knew he would miss out because of injury problems. The hope is that he will return for FC Barcelona in mid-October. Mats Wieffer (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa) are also not fit enough for this international period.

Injury problems also rule out Matthijs de Ligt, Jerdy Schouten and Xavi Simons for this international period. All three suffered serious injuries and still have some way to go in their rehabilitation. The trio also missed last summer's World Cup.

Memphis Depay is the standout omission from the Netherlands squad. The Corinthians forward was a regular under Ronald Koeman, but has been overlooked this time. There is also no place in the 26-man squad for Wout Weghorst.

Two-cap international Luciano Valente also does not get the chance to prove himself to Xavi. Steven Bergwijn's move to the Saudi Pro League is no issue for the manager, but a call-up is still not forthcoming. Wouter Burger, Zian Flemming, Givairo Read, Stefan de Vrij and Kees Smit will also remain with their clubs.

The Netherlands begin the new Nations League season on Thursday 24 September against Germany. Jürgen Klopp's side, with the coach appointed this summer, travel to the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Next up for Xavi's team are Serbia on 27 September and 4 October. In between, they face Greece on 1 October. During the November international period, they will take on Germany (13 November) and Greece (16 November).

On Monday, Xavi will hold a press conference. The Netherlands manager will then explain the squad he has put together for the Nations League fixtures.