VfB Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeneß has again made a forceful call for reinforcements. Last year, he had already voiced clear criticism of his own squad planners. "A coach's aim must always be to keep the best players. Billy is without doubt one of our best players," Hoeneß said on the sidelines of the training camp in Grassau in a media round about the reported interest in Bilal El Khannouss.

Soon after, the coach broadened it out and said: "We are playing a Champions League season. The point is that we also start this competition in a strong position. That is why I do have the wish that, instead of losing substance, we add substance."

Hoeneß already knows exactly what he wants. "Ideally, potential that does not first have to be developed, but has already been unlocked. I hope that we will still become active. There is not much time left and a large part of pre-season is already over. That is why the wish is great that we manage to get a strong squad to the start," he said.

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Sebastian Hoeneß already dissatisfied in 2025

Sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth and chief executive Alexander Wehrle have so far brought Leo Sauer, Tim van der Leij, goalkeeper Marius Funk and midfielder Grischa Prömel to the Neckar. Even so, the need for more attacking options is obvious.

Stuttgart are still pushing for Dzenan Pejcinovic for the central role at the heart of the attack. However, negotiations with his club VfL Wolfsburg over the transfer fee are proving difficult.

Hoeneß turning up the pressure on those in charge strongly recalls last year. The coach had already shown considerable anger over the make-up of the squad when Nick Woltemade left the club for a record fee of up to €90 million to join Premier League side Newcastle United.

VfB Stuttgart signed two new players for Nick Woltemade

Before the home game against Borussia Mönchengladbach, Hoeneß made no attempt to hide his displeasure: "The fact is that it is a bitter loss for us. Last summer we set out a few things that we wanted to implement. And I have to say very clearly that, even before Nick was transferred now, we had not yet completely managed to implement these things. The squad is not where it was intended to be."

Not even the record income placated the coach at the time: "Of course there is a financial situation. But the sporting responsibility lies with the coach."

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The search for a replacement then turned turbulent. A preferred deal with KRC Genk for striker Hyeon-Gyu Oh collapsed at the last moment. After hours of talks, the medical raised lingering doubts at VfB, and the clubs were also far apart on the fee.

Shortly before the end of the transfer window in summer 2025, the Swabians finally reacted by signing Bilal El Khannouss on loan from Leicester City, after winger Badredine Bouanani had already arrived the previous day from OGC Nice for around €15 million.