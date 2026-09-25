Argentina will play the first match of the post-Messi era next Wednesday when the 2022 world champions face Bolivia in a friendly. The captain's armband won't be going to another attacker, though.

For weeks, several outlets had reported that Cristian Romero was the leading candidate after the eight-time world player of the year left Inter Milan and veteran Nicolas Otamendi (38, River Plate) retired. The centre-back, who joined Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur after the World Cup, was already third captain at the World Cup. Coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed on Friday that he had chosen "Cuti" at a press conference. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had also been mentioned as an outside option. There was speculation too over a promotion for Lautaro Martinez. The striker wears the armband for his club Inter Milan, after all.

Who takes over Messi's squad number also remains unclear. Still, a clear trend is emerging. ESPN reported a few weeks ago, and The Athletic now also say Nico Paz of Como 1907 will be given the honour. Although the midfielder has only featured sporadically for the Albiceleste in the more recent past and had to settle for two appearances at the World Cup, the 22-year-old is widely tipped for a huge future.

Since leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, Paz has kicked on brilliantly at Lake Como and is coming off an outstanding Serie A season with 13 goals and 7 assists. This campaign, he already has four goal involvements in six matches, including two assists in the Champions League. For Argentina, he has one goal and one assist in eleven appearances.

Why do Argentina have to reassign Lionel Messi's No 10?

Argentina cannot grant the wishes of some fans and leave the No 10 vacant. FIFA regulations do not allow a number between 1 and 23 or 26 to be left out. That is why there had recently also been talk of a rotation model with different wearers. Alexis Mac Allister (27), who also wears the No 10 at Liverpool, and Enzo Fernandez (25, Manchester City) are considered candidates as well.

Messi's international career is not completely over yet. On 6 October, the folk hero will get his official farewell match in Buenos Aires in a friendly against Benin. There, La Pulga is set to receive "the farewell he truly deserves, here in Argentina", association president Claudio Tapia said in a video on X.

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Brazil: who gets Neymar's No 10?

Brazil were also left asking until recently who would inherit the No 10 shirt and succeed Neymar, who retired after the World Cup.

The decision has now been made: Barcelona's Raphinha will follow in the footsteps of Pele, Zico, Ronaldinho and Kaka.



