Theo Janssen pulls off huge cup upset: De Treffers knock out Keuken Kampioen Divisie leaders

De Treffers pulled off a huge upset in the first round of the Eurojackpot KNVB Cup on Thursday evening. Theo Janssen's side beat Keuken Kampioen Divisie leaders Heracles Almelo 1-0 at Sportpark Zuid, with Sebastiaan van Bakel scoring the only goal. Heracles finished with ten men after Ivan Borac was sent off.

From the start, De Treffers showed no fear of Heracles, who fielded an entirely second-string team. The hosts began brightly and created several early chances. Bas Brussaard shot narrowly wide after a quarter of an hour, while Tim Waterink and Van Bakel also threatened.

Heracles gradually gained more control and looked to take the initiative through passing moves. Tristan van Gilst sent a free-kick over, while the goalkeeper denied Borac from a corner. The best chance fell to Willem den Dekker, who fired well over from close range for De Treffers.

Just before half-time, Heracles escaped again. Brussaard struck a powerful shot from the right, but goalkeeper Timo Jansink tipped it on to the bar. Chances came at both ends, yet it remained 0-0 at the break.

De Treffers had seven attempts before half-time to Heracles' five, despite the visitors having 61 per cent possession. After the restart, Heracles took the initiative. Jeff Reine-Adélaïde thought he had scored in the 54th minute, but an offside decision ruled out his goal.

A minute later, Borac blocked the ball with his upper arm and received a second yellow card. Heracles were down to ten men. The visitors made three substitutions, but De Treffers struck next.

In the 61st minute, Van Bakel broke the deadlock. Kane Keizer delivered a low cross from the right, and the forward beat Vicente Robles to the ball before putting it past Jansink: 1-0. Sportpark Zuid erupted.

De Treffers then had excellent chances to put the match beyond doubt. Jansink saved Keizer's shot, while Jari van Ginkel hit the bar from a corner shortly afterwards. As mist thickened over the pitch in Groesbeek, ten-man Heracles mounted a late push. With the ball barely visible from the side of the pitch, N'Djoli headed just over two minutes from time.

Despite that late chance, De Treffers held on to knock Heracles out of the cup and reach the second round.

Results of the other matches:

GVVV v Noordwijk: 3-0

Hoek v Sparta Nijkerk: 4-2

Purmersteijn v Gemert: 2-0 (after extra time)

ACV Assen v AFC: 1-2 (after extra time)