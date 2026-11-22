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Manchester United legend Gary Neville launched a scathing attack on the club's defence after the catastrophic errors made by Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro in the opening minutes of the clash with Liverpool, which led to the French defender being sent off after just eight minutes, turning Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino's start with the Red Devils into a genuine nightmare.

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Manchester United's troubles started early. De Ligt failed to deal with a long ball that Ronald Araujo played in behind the defence, misjudging its flight and letting it run. That left Alexander Isak with a clear run at the Red Devils' goal.

Leny Yoro tried to recover and catch the Liverpool striker, but he couldn't stop him legally , with Isak getting past him and forcing the foul as he bore down on goal. Referee Sam Barrott showed the French defender a red card, leaving Manchester United with ten men for the rest of the match.

Neville didn't hold back during his analysis on Sky Sports. He laid much of the blame at de Ligt's door for his poor positioning and his failure to deal with the long ball that sent Isak through on goal.

Neville said, according to the "Daily Mail": "When I saw de Ligt's name on the team sheet, I have to admit I was deeply shocked, and the reason is that I watched him at Como four weeks ago and he was nowhere near it, and this is just a simple ball over the top of the defenders."

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The problem, the Manchester United legend added, started with the Dutch defender's positioning. Yoro could have been in a better spot, but de Ligt drifting out of position left his teammate in a difficult situation and forced him to cover more ground before trying to stop Isak.

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Yoro didn't escape either. Neville said the Frenchman was slow to react and handled the situation badly, adding that he had made repeated mistakes and that the whole episode was extremely embarrassing for Manchester United's back line.

Some might argue Isak deliberately slowed down to draw the foul from Yoro. Neville wasn't having it, insisting the incident exposed a clear weakness in reading defensive situations and dealing with long balls.

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Liverpool made the extra man count quickly. Dominik Szoboszlai scored from the free kick awarded for Yoro's foul, and Florian Wirtz added a second in the 13th minute. Pochettino's tenure had barely begun and he was already two goals down.

The Argentine had to bring on Harry Maguire in an attempt to reorganise the back line after the red card, but Liverpool had already landed a heavy blow on the Red Devils. Neville insisted the change came too late and wasn't enough to fix errors that had been there from the start of the match.

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Neville came back to de Ligt. His long absence through injury may be one reason for the performance, he suggested, but a big game like Liverpool had exposed the Dutch defender's weaknesses. He also criticised Yoro's positioning, insisting he should have stepped up and covered his teammate rather than ending up in that situation.

Manchester United were poor in every respect, Neville said. Former coach Michael Carrick, he added, would watch it and realise the scale of the defensive problems he had faced during his time in charge.

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Then Neville watched the replay, and his criticism got sharper still. He called it the worst defending he had seen from a centre-back pairing against a long ball, though he showed some sympathy for de Ligt after his long spell out of action.

He added: "It's shocking. Even though Manchester United have defenders like these in their team, they have no chance of keeping a clean sheet." The problem, he argued, came down to a lack of basic understanding of how to carry out defensive duties and take up the right positions.

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Neville also took aim at the team's defensive organisation. The errors against Liverpool showed defenders lacking the basics, he said, as if they had never been properly coached on how to handle such situations.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane joined the chorus. He was astonished by the team's defending and insisted the fundamentals don't change whether a coach uses four or five at the back.

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Speaking at half-time, Keane said the issue wasn't the number of players in the defensive line but carrying out the basic duties properly. He was surprised by de Ligt's performance too, particularly his failure to deal with the ball after such a long absence.

A defender must always expect the worst, the former United captain added. Isak handled the situation well and Yoro had no real chance of getting to the ball, Keane said, but the Manchester United players' actions showed a lack of awareness of danger and poor defensive judgement.

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Pochettino's difficult start, then, went beyond a two-goal deficit and an early red card. Club legends lined up to criticise the side after a first half that exposed deep-rooted defensive problems, leaving the Argentine with a tough job as he tries to restore balance to Manchester United.