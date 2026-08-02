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FBL-ASIA-C1-AL-AHLI-MACHIDA ZELVIAAFP
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Translated by

The war has erupted: Al-Ahly obstructs Yaisle's move to Newcastle!

M. Jaissle
Newcastle United
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Germany
England
Saudi Arabia

Charged atmosphere

Matthias Jaissle's future remains up in the air. The former Al-Ahli boss looks set to take charge of Newcastle United ahead of the new season, yet uncertainty still hangs over the German.

Jaissle resigned from Al-Ahli in recent days, bringing the curtain down on a spell that delivered a haul of silverware for "the classy one". He then opened advanced talks with Newcastle over succeeding Eddie Howe.

British journalist Lee Ryder, who has close ties to Newcastle, puts the delay in the official announcement down to paperwork tied to Al-Ahli. The deal, he insists, is progressing normally and should be wrapped up.

Read also: a sensational transfer: is Mohamed Salah heading to Atletico Madrid?

The German is currently in the Spanish city of La Manga, Ryder added, waiting on all the administrative and legal procedures to clear before the appointment is confirmed.

Club Friendlies
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

Newcastle should tie up the loose ends over the coming days, handing Jaissle his first taste of the Premier League. Al-Ahli, meanwhile, press on with their hunt for a new manager before the new campaign kicks off.

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