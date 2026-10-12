A visit to Galatasaray is never far from Barcelona's memory. When the Blaugrana arrive in Istanbul as formidable visitors tomorrow, Tuesday, in the second round of the group stage of the 2026-2027 Champions League, it will not be just a match, but the sixth chapter of a classic European tale that began in the era of the Dream Team under Johan Cruyff, a tale shaped by names ranging from Sergi Barjuan to Busquets' father, and on to Torrent and Peña.

Chapter one: the birth of a legend in Istanbul

On 24 November 1993, in the group stage of the 1993-1994 Champions League, the first meeting between the two sides finished 0-0. That night still means something to Barcelona's supporters, because it handed legendary left-back Sergi Barjuan his debut with the first team.

Barjuan, an outstanding academy graduate, made his first appearance at the age of twenty-one, in a time completely different from that of current talent Lamine Yamal. His performance was as dazzling as Barcelona's run in that tournament, which reached the final before the famous 4-0 collapse against Milan in Athens. Sergi went on to play 403 matches with the first team, scoring 15 goals.

The unforgettable error by Busquets' father

The following season, specifically on 23 November 1994 at the old Ali Sami Yen stadium, Barcelona suffered their only defeat against the Turkish giants to date, losing 2-1. A glaring error from Barcelona goalkeeper Carles Busquets, the father of Sergio Busquets, settled it in tragic fashion in the 88th minute.

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Romario had opened the scoring for Barcelona before Hakan Sukur equalised. Then Arif Erdem struck a shot that "Busi" senior stopped outside the goal line, only for it to roll strangely into the net before he could clear it. Any chance of a comeback died there.

Enrique's double imposes Catalan dominance

Barcelona returned to impose their dominance in the new millennium. On 19 March 2002, in the second group stage of the 2001-2002 Champions League, the side led by Carles Rexach won in Istanbul 1-0 thanks to a goal from Luis Enrique, after a 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou with two goals from Javier Saviola.

The same scenario was repeated the following season. On 24 September 2002, during Louis van Gaal's second spell, Barcelona won again in Istanbul 2-0 with goals from Luis Enrique and Patrick Kluivert, before also winning in Barcelona 3-1 with goals from Dani Garcia Lara, Gerard Lopez and Geovanni.

A European chapter with a purely Barcelona flavour

Two decades later, on 17 March 2022, in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16, Barcelona, under Xavi Hernandez, progressed with a 2-1 win in Istanbul. Marcao, now at Sevilla, put Galatasaray ahead early, but Pedri Gonzalez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned it around after a disappointing goalless draw in the first leg at the Camp Nou.

Two prominent figures of Barcelona origin gave that match its historical significance, both with Galatasaray at the time: coach Domenec Torrent, one of the members of Pep Guardiola's technical staff in what many consider the greatest Barcelona side of all time, and goalkeeper Inaki Peña, on loan from Barcelona, who played a decisive role in the goalless draw in the first leg.

Tuesday: a new chapter with unprecedented stars

Tomorrow, Tuesday, Galatasaray and Barcelona meet once again in what promises to be the most prominent fixture between the two sides ever. The Turkish club currently boasts a squad of stars unlike any in its history. That turns "Turkish hell" from a mere cliche that precedes every match there into a genuine test of Barcelona's European ambitions.







