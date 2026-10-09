The truth about negotiations with Martinez and Deschamps to coach Saudi Arabia

Several reports have circulated over the past few days about negotiations between the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and a number of coaches to lead Saudi Arabia in the coming period.

The Saudi Federation have put an end to the speculation, though, confirming in a statement that Greece's Georgios Donis will stay on as part of Saudi Arabia's technical staff.

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According to Saudi channel network "Al Arabiya", the Saudi Federation were offered a number of coaches after the World Cup, among them France's Didier Deschamps and Spain's Roberto Martinez.

Those offers landed on the table but went undiscussed for two reasons, the source explained. The first was to give Donis a grace period at the Gulf Cup. The second was the transitional phase between the Al-Mishal and Al-Rzaizaa federations, with many files put on hold at that time.

Donis had already led the Saudi national team to the Gulf Cup title, the fourth in Saudi Arabia's history, after overcoming the UAE two goals to nil.