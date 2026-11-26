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Former Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola has reflected on his successful spell with the German record champions and the problems he faced when he first arrived.

The Catalan led Barcelona to a host of triumphs from 2008 to 2012, then took a sabbatical before joining Bayern in 2013. "The biggest and toughest challenge was leaving Barcelona and moving to Germany after Bayern had won the treble under Jupp Heynckes," Guardiola told RomarioTV. "It was difficult at the time to convince the players of my ideas, not because they weren't willing, but because they had just won the treble."

Five years earlier, Guardiola had found a very different situation at Barcelona when he stepped up from youth-team coach to head coach: "When I took over at Barcelona, the team had finished the season 18 points behind Real Madrid. When you arrive at a team in that situation, the players usually listen more closely because things haven't gone well and they want improvements."

Bayern, by contrast, had just won the Champions League, the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup. "What else can you win?" Guardiola asked. "There was practically nothing more to achieve."

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Some players, though, gave him "enormous help". Guardiola named then-captain Philipp Lahm and his future World Cup-winning team-mates Toni Kroos, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller.

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Pep Guardiola wanted to bring Neymar to Bayern Munich

Guardiola also confirmed that he wanted to bring Neymar, then a rising superstar at Santos in Brazil, to Munich. "At the time, there were rumours that Neymar would move to Barcelona. But it was also said that the transfer had not been fully completed. I sat in a room with him and tried to convince him to move to Bayern. We talked a little about football, but in the end he chose Barcelona."

Neymar came with a huge price tag, reportedly around €88 million. That was far too much for Bayern at the time. Uli Hoeneß, then the club's president and supervisory board chairman, said that summer: "Guardiola had certain ideas about buying a young Brazilian player. But we haven't had much success with young Brazilians in the past." He pointed to the difficulty of adapting to the culture and climate. "When you bring in someone who costs €20 million or €30 million or more, it's extremely difficult. We experienced it with Breno."

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Instead of Neymar, Bayern signed Mario Götze from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund for a fixed fee of €37 million in 2013. Guardiola's preferred signing Thiago also arrived from Barcelona. He cost €25 million, spent seven years at Bayern and proved a resounding success.

Guardiola spent three years in Munich . Bayern set numerous records under him and won many trophies, including three Bundesliga titles and two DFB Cups. The Champions League, however, eluded them.

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In 2016, the now 55-year-old left for Manchester City when his contract expired. He spent ten years there, overseeing another era of extraordinary success. He is currently without a club and taking a break by choice. He is likely to take charge of a national team next .