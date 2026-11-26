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Former Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola has looked back on his successful spell at the German champions and the problems he faced on arrival.

The Catalan led Barcelona to a string of triumphs from 2008 to 2012, took a year off and joined Bayern in 2013. "The biggest and toughest challenge was leaving Barcelona and moving to Germany after Bayern had won the treble under Jupp Heynckes," Guardiola told RomarioTV. "It was difficult at the time to convince the players of my ideas, not because they weren't willing, but because they had just won the treble."

Five years earlier, his promotion from youth-team coach to first-team manager at Barcelona had presented a very different challenge: "When I took over Barcelona, the team had finished the season 18 points behind Real Madrid. When you join a team in that situation, the players usually listen to you more closely because things haven't gone well and they want improvements."

Bayern, by contrast, had just won the Champions League, the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup. "What else can you win?" Guardiola asked. "There was practically nothing more they could do."

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Yet some players gave him "enormous help". Guardiola singled out then-captain Philipp Lahm and his future World Cup-winning team-mates Toni Kroos, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller.

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Pep Guardiola wanted to bring Neymar to Bayern Munich

Guardiola also confirmed he wanted to bring Neymar, then a rising superstar at Santos in Brazil, to Munich. "At the time, there were rumours that Neymar would move to Barcelona. But there were also reports that the transfer wasn't completely finalised. I sat in a room with him and tried to convince him to move to Bayern. We talked a little about football, but ultimately he chose Barcelona."

Neymar's transfer fee reportedly reached around €88 million. That was far too much for Bayern at the time. Uli Hoeneß, then the club's president and supervisory board chairman, said that summer: "Guardiola had certain ideas about buying a young Brazilian player. But we hadn't had much success with young Brazilians in the past." He cited the difficulty of adapting to the culture and climate. "If you then bring in someone who costs €20 million or €30 million or more, it's extremely difficult. We experienced it with Breno."

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Instead of Neymar, Bayern signed Mario Götze from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2013 for his fixed release clause of €37 million. Guardiola's preferred signing Thiago also arrived from Barcelona. He cost €25 million, spent seven years at Bayern and proved a huge success.

Guardiola spent three years in Munich . Bayern set numerous records under him and won a host of trophies, including three Bundesliga titles and two DFB Cups. A Champions League triumph eluded them.

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Guardiola, now 55, left for Manchester City in 2016 when his contract expired. He spent ten years there, overseeing another hugely successful era. He is now without a club and taking a break by choice. It seems likely that he will take charge of a national team next .